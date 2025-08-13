BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Texas AG claims Eli Lilly assistance programs a bribe
Aug. 13, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Doing his version of the Texas Two-Step, Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton is again shuffling Eli Lilly and Co. into a state courtroom – this time for allegedly overstepping the anti-kickback line.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Diabetes
Endocrine/metabolic
Obesity
U.S.
Courts