Several companies are pursuing ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), the rare inherited autosomal recessive disorder that affects the neurological and immune systems. It’s caused by mutations in the ATM gene, which is responsible for cell homeostatic and cell division functions, including but not limited to double-stranded DNA repair. Among the prominent players are Intrabio Inc., Niagen Bioscience Inc., and Quince Therapeutics Inc. Typically, A-T is first diagnosed before the age of 5 as children begin to develop an altered gait. They also fall down with greater frequency. Neurological symptoms worsen, and patients with A-T often become wheelchair-bound by adolescence

Response’s phase II sees weight loss drop after GLP-1 course

Taking weight off with a GLP-1 and keeping it off once the drug has been discontinued has been a tall order but Response Pharmaceuticals Inc. is seeing progress. Top-line results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group phase II study of RDX-002, in those who had already wrapped up a GLP-1 receptor agonist course for reducing obesity, were positive. The study of the selective inhibitor of intestinal microsomal triglyceride transfer protein met its primary endpoint, producing a statistically significant drop of 51.9% in participants’ blood-fat levels after eating. The privately held company’s study also saw a reduction in regained weight compared to placebo over 12 weeks.

Lazard report: Biotech is emerging as new geopolitical frontier

The increasing recognition of its importance in national security, economic growth and health has seen biotech emerging as the latest frontier in geopolitical competition, with implications for companies ranging from startups to multinationals – and for global investment in the sector. This is putting biotech on a par with critical technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and bringing it to the forefront of policymaking, according to an analysis of where geopolitical competition stands today, and where it could go in the future, by the investment bank Lazard. Biotech-related policy initiatives are cutting both ways, with some focusing on promoting the sector, for example through subsidies and inducements for domestic manufacturing, while others are protectionist measures, such as export controls and screening foreign direct investment.

Daewoong CLOPAM microneedle tested as semaglutide in patch form

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Daewoong Therapeutics Inc. reported that its self-developed microneedle patch loaded with semaglutide had superior bioavailability compared to an injectable subcutaneous formulation of semaglutide in a pilot human pharmacokinetic study. Semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, is a blockbuster diabetes (Ozempic) and obesity (Wegovy) drug developed by Bagsværd, Denmark-headquartered Novo Nordisk A/S. While detailed results were not disclosed in the Aug. 13 release, the clinical trial of 70 healthy adult subjects was described as the first global human study of semaglutide in microneedle patch formulation utilizing Daewoong Therapeutics’ CLOPAM (Closed Packed Aero-pressured Microneedle) drug delivery technology platform.

Texas AG again drags Eli Lilly into the courtroom

In his take on the Texas Two-Step, Texas Attorney General (AG) Ken Paxton is again shuffling Eli Lilly and Co. into a state courtroom. Nearly a year after setting his eyes on Lilly and other insulin makers, along with the major pharmacy benefit managers, in what he alleged was a conspiracy to raise insulin prices, Paxton is now accusing Lilly of bribing Texas providers to prescribe its most profitable drugs, including GLP-1 medications Mounjaro and Zepbound, used to treat diabetes and for weight loss. The alleged bribery is in the form of “free nurses” and reimbursement support services, Paxton claimed in a complaint filed this week in a Texas district court.

Also in the news

Aavantgarde, ADC, Adverum, Akamis, Amphastar, Anji, Aprea, Artios, Biofrontera, Bridgebio, Diakonos, Elicio, Eureka, Gyre, Handa, Kancera, Ligand, Mabylon, Merck, Metagenomi, Nanopalm, Nodthera, Novartis, Pfizer, Polypid, Rakovina, Recardio, Revive, Rezo, Serina, Taysha, X4, Xspray