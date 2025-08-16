BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, August 16, 2025
Remegen’s telitacicept meets phase III endpoints in Sjögren's
Aug. 15, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Remegen Co. Ltd.’s telitacicept (RC-18) met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial for treating primary Sjögren's syndrome (pSS), and the company plans to submit a BLA to China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on the data.
