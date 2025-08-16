BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, August 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Lawsuit provides excuse to revive vaccine safety task force
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Lawsuit provides excuse to revive vaccine safety task force
Aug. 15, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
No Comments
In the wake of a lawsuit from the anti-vaccine nonprofit group U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy founded, HHS is reviving a vaccine safety task force that’s been lifeless for nearly three decades.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Infection
Vaccine
U.S.
Courts
NIH