Lawsuit provides excuse to revive vaccine safety task force

Aug. 15, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
In the wake of a lawsuit from the anti-vaccine nonprofit group U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy founded, HHS is reviving a vaccine safety task force that’s been lifeless for nearly three decades.
