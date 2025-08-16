BioWorld - Saturday, August 16, 2025
Biopharma deals July 2025

Biopharma sees fewer deals but much bigger dollars

Aug. 15, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma deal activity (excluding M&As) has surged to record-breaking levels in the first seven months of 2025, reaching $164.03 billion, well above prior years and a 36% jump over the same period in 2024.
