BioWorld - Saturday, August 16, 2025
Biopharma deals July 2025
Biopharma sees fewer deals but much bigger dollars
Aug. 15, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
Biopharma deal activity (excluding M&As) has surged to record-breaking levels in the first seven months of 2025, reaching $164.03 billion, well above prior years and a 36% jump over the same period in 2024.
