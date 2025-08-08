BioWorld - Friday, August 8, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

CP-10 protects against stroke-induced brain injury

Aug. 8, 2025
No Comments
Ischemic stroke triggers a strong neuroinflammatory response, with microglial activation and neutrophil infiltration contributing to blood-brain barrier disruption and worsening neuronal damage.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric