Cancer

Haisco Pharmaceutical patents new FGFR2 inhibitors

Aug. 8, 2025
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has disclosed fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
