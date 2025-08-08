BioWorld - Friday, August 8, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute describes new USP28 inhibitors

Aug. 8, 2025
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc. has divulged ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 28 (USP28; KIAA1515) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.
