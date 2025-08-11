BioWorld - Monday, August 11, 2025
Cancer

Sanofi patents new MAPK7 inhibitors

Aug. 11, 2025
Sanofi SA has disclosed mitogen-activated protein kinase 7 (MAPK7; ERK5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
