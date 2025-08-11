BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Monday, August 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Sanofi patents new MAPK7 inhibitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
Sanofi patents new MAPK7 inhibitors
Aug. 11, 2025
Sanofi SA has disclosed mitogen-activated protein kinase 7 (MAPK7; ERK5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents