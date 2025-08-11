BioWorld - Monday, August 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New WRN inhibitors disclosed in Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical patent

Aug. 11, 2025
Chengdu Chipscreen Pharmaceutical Ltd. has divulged Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents