BioWorld - Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Cancer

LG Chem patents new BRD4 BD1 and CBP inhibitors

Aug. 12, 2025
LG Chem Ltd. has disclosed bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BD1 domain) (BRD4 BD1) and CREB-binding protein (CREBBP; CBP) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and autoimmune disease.
