BioWorld - Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Cancer

Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech describes new Mat2A inhibitors

Aug. 12, 2025
Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co. Ltd. has identified S-adenosylmethionine synthase isoform type-2 (Mat2A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
