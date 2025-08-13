Cancer

AKR1B1 is potential marker of therapy resistance in liver cancer

It is hardly news that tumor cells, compared to healthy ones, show metabolic reprogramming that accelerates the production of energy and biosynthetic precursors to support rapid growth. What is newly discovered, in contrast, is the possibility that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tumors that are resistant to systemic therapies show further metabolic reprogramming beyond cells that are therapy sensitive, leading them to produce and store even greater amounts of energy.