Cancer

AKOS shown useful as colorectal cancer therapeutic

Ubiquitin-specific protease 14 (USP14) is known to play important roles in the development and progression of cancer, including colorectal cancer, since it modulates proteasomal function and cellular proteostasis. In the present study, investigators from Zhejiang University and collaborators demonstrated that the USP14 inhibitor AKOS, a Chikungunya virus inhibitor, performed well as a colorectal cancer therapeutic both in vitro and in vivo.