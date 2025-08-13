BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Cancer

The Ohio State University divulges new MPS1 inhibitors

Aug. 13, 2025
The Ohio State University has synthesized dual specificity protein kinase TTK (MPS1; MPS1L1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
