Cancer

Suzhou Zion Pharma Technology describes new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

Aug. 13, 2025
Suzhou Zion Pharma Technology Co Ltd. has identified KRAS inhibitors, in particular GTPase KRAS G12D mutant and/or G13D mutant, reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
