Cancer

Shanghai Pulsing Industry discovers new EGFR inhibitors

Aug. 13, 2025
Shanghai Pulsing Industry Co. Ltd. has described EGFR (C797S mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
