BioWorld - Tuesday, August 19, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements August 18, 2025

Aug. 18, 2025
New hires and promotions in the med-tech industry, including: Biocartis, Concert AI, Myriad Genetics, Zynex.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Appointments and advancements