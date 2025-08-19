BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, August 19, 2025
AI presents challenges, opportunities for health tech assessments
AI presents challenges, opportunities for health tech assessments
Aug. 18, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
AI and machine learning products have proven complicated for regulatory authorities across the globe, but entities in the business of conducting health technology assessments also have their hands full according to several sources.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence