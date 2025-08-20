BioWorld - Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Deal, M&A counts steady in med-tech, with values at low through H1

Aug. 19, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech deal value continued its decline in the second quarter of 2025, totaling just $172.2 million in publicly disclosed deals, and bringing the first half of the year total to $321.2 million.
