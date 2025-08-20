BioWorld - Wednesday, August 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

TGA casts a baleful glance at medical scribes

Aug. 19, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration recently reported that it has concerns about the use of digital scribes, stating that any such software that analyzes or interprets clinical conversations may qualify as a regulated medical product.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Asia-Pacific Europe TGA