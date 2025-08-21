BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Novocure files PMA for use of Optune in pancreatic cancer treatment
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Novocure files PMA for use of Optune in pancreatic cancer treatment
Aug. 21, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
Novocure GmbH said it submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA for its Optune Lua wearable device tumor treating fields therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cancer
Oncology
U.S.
FDA
PMA