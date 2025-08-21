BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Novocure files PMA for use of Optune in pancreatic cancer treatment

Aug. 21, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Novocure GmbH said it submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA for its Optune Lua wearable device tumor treating fields therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
