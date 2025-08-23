BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, August 23, 2025
NICE tells docs to pay less for TAVR when possible
Aug. 22, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended that physicians in the U.K. use the least expensive, clinically appropriate TAVR device when possible, concluding a pricing review that commenced roughly a year ago.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Cardiovascular
NICE