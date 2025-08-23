BioWorld - Saturday, August 23, 2025
NICE tells docs to pay less for TAVR when possible

Aug. 22, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has recommended that physicians in the U.K. use the least expensive, clinically appropriate TAVR device when possible, concluding a pricing review that commenced roughly a year ago.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular NICE