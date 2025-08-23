BioWorld - Saturday, August 23, 2025
FDA clears Artrya’s Salix AI coronary plaque module

Aug. 22, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA has cleared Artrya Ltd.’s 510(k) for its Salix coronary plaque (SCP) module that is a bolt-on module to the company’s Salix coronary anatomy platform.
