Saturday, August 23, 2025
FDA clears Artrya’s Salix AI coronary plaque module
Aug. 22, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA has cleared Artrya Ltd.’s 510(k) for its Salix coronary plaque (SCP) module that is a bolt-on module to the company’s Salix coronary anatomy platform.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Artificial intelligence
Cardiovascular
Digital health
Asia-Pacific
U.S.
510(k)
FDA