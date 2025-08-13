Brinsupri dose choice means bronchiectasis upside, Insmed says

Insmed Inc. CEO William Lewis said that offering two doses of Brinsupri (brensocatib) will complicate payer coverage “not at all, just the opposite. It’s going to give the flexibility to physicians to choose how they want to engage with their patients, wrestle with whatever issues may be in their minds related to safety [and] what have you.” The U.S. FDA approved Insmed’s first-in-class dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor, Brinsupri, given in 10-mg and 25-mg tablets as a once-daily treatment for noncystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in adults and children 12 and older.