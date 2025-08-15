BioWorld - Friday, August 15, 2025
Infection

Chinese researchers discover new compounds to treat H. pylori infection

Aug. 14, 2025
Nanjing Medical University and Zhejiang University have described compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection.
