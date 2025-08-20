BioWorld - Wednesday, August 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

CSL to shave off 3,000 jobs, Seqirus vaccine unit

Aug. 19, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
CSL Ltd.’s stock tumbled 16.88% on the news that it plans to cut 3,000 jobs and to hive off its Seqirus vaccine unit in a cost-cutting measure to save more than $500 million per year over the next three years.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Regulatory Hematologic Infection Asia-Pacific U.S.