Purpose-driven longevity fund launches in face of regulatory issues

Aug. 19, 2025
By Brian Orelli
Singapore-based Immortal Dragons has launched with $40 million under management, mostly from its founder Boyang Wang, with a focus on investing in early stage companies developing treatments to extend life.
