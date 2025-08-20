BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Dx&Vx subsidiary Avixgen in $360M deal for drug delivery tech
Aug. 19, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Avixgen Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Dx&Vx Co. Ltd., inked a $360 million license agreement with an unidentified U.S.-based biotechnology company, granting the latter rights to its advanced cell penetrating (ACP) peptide drug delivery platform.
