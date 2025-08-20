BioWorld - Wednesday, August 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

AAP unveils its own updated childhood vaccine schedule

Aug. 19, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
For more than 30 years, the U.S. CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) worked together to harmonize their evidence-based vaccine schedules. Not anymore.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Neonatal/pediatrics Coronavirus Vaccine U.S. Policy