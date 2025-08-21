Lowering the mast: EoE theory down after Celldex phase II

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. will not advance barzolvolimab (CDX-0159, barzo) in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) after taking a look at top-line data from the ongoing phase II effort. The study met its primary endpoint, proving barzo’s efficacy in depleting mast cells in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, but this didn’t improve symptoms of EoE – a chronic inflammatory disease of the esophagus – which means mast cells are not a primary driver. Hampton, N.J.-based Celldex noted that barzo did turn up a favorable safety profile.