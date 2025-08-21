BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Newco news

Puretech on hunt for phase III funding for newco Celea

Aug. 20, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Quoted technology commercialization company Puretech Health plc is scouting for third parties to fund phase III development of deupirfenidone, after spinning the respiratory drug into a new startup, Celea Therapeutics.
