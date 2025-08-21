BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Puretech on hunt for phase III funding for newco Celea
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Newco news
Puretech on hunt for phase III funding for newco Celea
Aug. 20, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Quoted technology commercialization company Puretech Health plc is scouting for third parties to fund phase III development of deupirfenidone, after spinning the respiratory drug into a new startup, Celea Therapeutics.
BioWorld
Newco news
Respiratory
Small molecule