BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Technique for aging brain organoids makes better Alzheimer's model
Technique for aging brain organoids makes better Alzheimer’s model
Aug. 20, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
A new method for accelerating the maturation of neuronal cell models and brain organoids is poised to make it possible to track the etiology of neurodegenerative diseases that develop over decades.
Science
Neurology/psychiatric
U.S.