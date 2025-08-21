BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Technique for aging brain organoids makes better Alzheimer’s model

Aug. 20, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
A new method for accelerating the maturation of neuronal cell models and brain organoids is poised to make it possible to track the etiology of neurodegenerative diseases that develop over decades.
