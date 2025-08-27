Regeneron's cemdisiran hits phase III endpoints in myasthenia gravis

Amid the increasingly competitive myasthenia gravis drug development space, siRNA candidate cemdisiran met phase III endpoints, with the monotherapy showing numerically higher results than a combination product. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has a worldwide license to cemdisiran from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., plans to file for U.S. approval in generalized myasthenia gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disease leading to life-threatening muscle weakness, in the first quarter of 2026.