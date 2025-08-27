BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
France’s Osivax wins $19.5M BARDA award for universal flu vaccine
Aug. 26, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
French vaccines specialist Osivax SAS has been awarded $19.5 million by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to fund work on its universal influenza A vaccine.
BioWorld
Science
Clinical
Financings
Infection
Respiratory
Vaccine
Grant
Europe
China
U.S.
BARDA