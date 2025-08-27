BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Akeso’s gumokimab, manfidokimab meet phase III endpoints
Aug. 26, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gumokimab (AK-111) and manfidokimab met all primary efficacy endpoints in its phase III trials in active ankylosing spondylitis and in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, respectively.
