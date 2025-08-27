BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Akeso’s gumokimab, manfidokimab meet phase III endpoints

Aug. 26, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Akeso Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gumokimab (AK-111) and manfidokimab met all primary efficacy endpoints in its phase III trials in active ankylosing spondylitis and in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, respectively.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Dermatologic Immune Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific China