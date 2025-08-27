BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Beone sells off Amgen Imdelltra royalties for $950M
Aug. 26, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Beone Medicines Ltd. (formerly Beigene Ltd.) is selling its worldwide royalty rights on Imdelltra (tarlatamab) sales, excluding China, to Royalty Pharma for up to $950 million.
