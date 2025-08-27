BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Beone sells off Amgen Imdelltra royalties for $950M

Aug. 26, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Beone Medicines Ltd. (formerly Beigene Ltd.) is selling its worldwide royalty rights on Imdelltra (tarlatamab) sales, excluding China, to Royalty Pharma for up to $950 million.
