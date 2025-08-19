BioWorld - Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Siteone Therapeutics patents new Nav1.8 blockers

Aug. 18, 2025
Siteone Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of pain.
