Gastrointestinal

New GIPR agonists disclosed in Takeda patent

Aug. 18, 2025
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged polypeptides acting as gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of nausea and vomiting.
