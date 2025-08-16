BioWorld - Saturday, August 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Meninges’ lymphoid structures, not so good, so bad, or so ugly

Aug. 15, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
A little-known tissue composed of a cluster of immune cells could offer novel insights into the development of neurological disorders. Meninges' immune system changes with age and neurodegeneration. Are they protecting the brain or fueling disease?
BioWorld Science Genetic/congenital Immune Inflammatory Neurology/psychiatric