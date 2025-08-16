BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Meninges’ lymphoid structures, not so good, so bad, or so ugly
Aug. 15, 2025
By
Mar de Miguel
A little-known tissue composed of a cluster of immune cells could offer novel insights into the development of neurological disorders. Meninges' immune system changes with age and neurodegeneration. Are they protecting the brain or fueling disease?
BioWorld
Science
Genetic/congenital
Immune
Inflammatory
Neurology/psychiatric