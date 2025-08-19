BioWorld - Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Nephrology

New research solves mystery of sex differences in acute kidney injury

Aug. 18, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
German researchers have cracked the decades-long mystery of why males are more susceptible to acute kidney injury than females, demonstrating that estrogen has a protective effect in females.
BioWorld Science Science Nephrology Europe