BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical patents new KIF18A inhibitors

Aug. 20, 2025
Hainan Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents