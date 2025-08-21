BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025

Immune

New KLKB1 inhibitors disclosed in Retune Pharma patent

Aug. 20, 2025
Retune Pharma Inc. has divulged plasma kallikrein (KLKB1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
