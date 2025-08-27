BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Malaysia MDA strengthens regulatory ties with Singapore, China

Aug. 26, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The Medical Device Authority of Malaysia reported on Aug. 22 the piloting of a bilateral medical device approval program with Singapore to streamline the review and launch of medical devices in both countries.
