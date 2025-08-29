BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Storx sensors monitor fetal health during labor and delivery
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Storx sensors monitor fetal health during labor and delivery
Aug. 29, 2025
By
Simon Kerton
Researchers from the University of California, Davis (UC-Davis) continue to assemble intellectual property in support of their development of methods and techniques which improve the accuracy of wearable sensor technologies.
BioWorld MedTech
Gynecology/obstetrics
Neonatal/pediatrics
Women's health
Diagnostics
Artificial intelligence
Sensors
Patents