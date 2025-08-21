BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Cancer

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical divulges new PKMYT1 inhibitors

Aug. 21, 2025
Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
