BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

Incyte describes new MRGPRX2 antagonists

Aug. 21, 2025
Incyte Corp. has identified Mas-related G-protein coupled receptor member X2 (MRGPRX2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents