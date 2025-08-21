BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric
New SARM1 inhibitors disclosed in UCB patent
Aug. 21, 2025
UCB SA has divulged compounds acting as NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammation, injury, neurodegeneration, and eye, autoimmune and neurological disorders, among others.
