BioWorld - Thursday, August 21, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Respiratory

Zhejiang Bolaatu Medical Technology discovers new GR agonists

Aug. 21, 2025
Zhejiang Bolaatu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. has described glucocorticoid receptor (GR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of asthma.
