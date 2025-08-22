BioWorld - Friday, August 22, 2025
Infection

HTM-18 has activity against drug-resistant S. aureus

Aug. 22, 2025
Researchers from Arkansas State University synthesized a library of thiazole derivatives, and these compounds were subsequently screened for their antibacterial activity both in vitro and in vivo.
